Who shot and killed this poor dog? Harris County law enforcement want to find out

Surveillance footage of a dog that was shot in the 2800 block of Link Road in Houston.

HOUSTON – Law enforcement are searching for a man who shot and killed a dog behind a church in Harris County on Tuesday.

The Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office shared photos from the scene in the 2800 block of Link Road at E. 29th St.

A caller to law enforcement reported that a man drove behind the St. Anne De Beaupre Catholic Church, got out of his truck with a gray mixed-breed Labrador dog. The caller said the man shot and killed the dog, and then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Precinct 1 deputies shared surveillance footage that they said shows two vehicles involved in this incident.

The suspect’s vehicle is a late model white Chevrolet S10 truck with an extended cab and black push bar in the front. The second vehicle involved is a newer model black Cadillac SUV.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Harris County Precinct 1 Animal Cruelty Division at 832-927-6133.

