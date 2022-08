PASADENA, Texas – Two 18-wheelers were involved in a collision, causing one of the heavy trucks to flip off the overpass on State Highway 225 and Red Bluff Road, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The extent of injuries have not been released at the time.

Emergency crews are at the scene. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Drivers are asked to reroute and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.