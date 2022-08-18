Man dead after reported shooting at north Harris County motel, law enforcement says

HOUSTON – A suspect is dead after a reported shooting at a north Harris County motel Thursday morning, authorities said.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said the shooting happened in the 16520 block of the North Freeway at the Frontier Inn.

KPRC 2 has learned from Harris County Constable Mark Herman of Precinct 4 that they were called to the motel for a weapons disturbance. When deputies arrived at the scene, a man pointed a weapon at deputies and they opened fire. The suspect is dead. All deputies are OK.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation.

North Vista Drive is currently shut down. People are asked to avoid the area.

Emergency medical workers are on the scene and an investigation is underway, authorities said on social media.