Robbery suspect charged with several felonies after shooting at Houston police officers during arrest, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is facing several felony charges after firing a gun at officers following a robbery near the Heights area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Ismel Jamal Birden, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, aggravated robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a robbery and the suspect had fled the scene. As officers were searching the area, they located Birden at 1901 Taylor Street about 4:05 p.m. and tried to approach him. Police said Birden fired a gun in their direction and fled. One of the bullets reportedly struck a patrol vehicle.

No HPD officers were injured or discharged their duty weapons in this incident.

A short time later, Birden was arrested in the 2300 block of White Oak Boulevard without further incident. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was notified and Birden was charged for his role in the crimes.