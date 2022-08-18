Licensed to get lost: This epic corn maze celebrates everything 007 as world celebrates 60 years of James Bond films🍸

In this undated handout photo from Eon Productions, actor Daniel Craig poses as James Bond. Craig was unveiled as legendary British secret agent James Bond 007 in the 21st Bond film Casino Royale, at HMS President, St Katharine's Way on October 14, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by Greg Williams/Eon Productions via Getty Images)

SPRING GROVE, Ill. – It’s safe to assume that someone at Richardson Adventures Farm in Spring Grove, Illinois, loves James Bond. Like, a lot.

Take a look at this amazing corn maze the attraction announced it is working on for its fall celebrations.

A social media post about the maze reads:

“🌽 MAZE REVEAL! That’s right, 60 years of James Bond Movies! 🌽 Barry Nelson was the first actor to play James Bond in a 1954 adaptation of Ian Fleming’s novel Casino Royale on the television anthology series Climax! We did not picture him. Sean Connery, the first guy to ever play Agent 007 in the James Bond film franchise, is also the actor who played the character for the longest time starting with Dr. No in 1962. Sean Connery remains the favorite of many fans despite his casting initially being opposed by Ian Fleming, who created the character. With seven appearances as 007, the Scottish actor is tied with Roger Moore in playing the role the most, although his final outing in 1983 was in the “unofficial” Never Say Never Again, one of two movies not released by Eon Productions. David Niven is not pictured in our maze. Although he was Fleming’s preferred actor for the role, David Niven only played Bond in the spoof Casino Royale. The “real” Casino Royale (produced by EON Productions) came out in 2006 with Daniel Craig as Bond. Also not pictured (because of space reasons) is George Lazenby who quit the role of Bond right before the premiere of his only film, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), citing he would get other acting roles, and that his Bond contract, which was fourteen pages thick, was too demanding on him! Do you recognize the other 5 main Bond actors pictured in our maze? From left to right: Roger Moore (upper), Timothy Dalton (lower), Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan. In the background is the casino in Monaco and, of course, an Aston Martin!”

Who is your favorite Bond actor? Let us know in the comments. We’re not telling for sure, but the actor chosen for the photo in this article could definitely be him.