Employee shot several times inside Domino’s Pizza in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – An investigation is underway after a Domino’s Pizza employee was hospitalized after being shot several times during his shift, according to Sugar Land Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday at the Domino’s Pizza, located in the 11900 Dairy Ashford Road.

Police said the employee working inside the store was shot by a man due to a personal matter between the two. No one else was injured in the shooting. The employee was taken to the Medical Center downtown, where he is expected to survive.

The shooting is being investigated as a robbery. Police did not give details if anything was stolen during the incident.

No arrests have been made.