79º

LIVE

Local News

Houston firefighter transported to hospital after battling blaze at NW Houston apartment complex, officials say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Apartment Fire, Fire, HFD
A Houston firefighter has been transported to the hospital after battling a blaze at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Wednesday, officials said.

HOUSTON – A Houston firefighter has been transported to the hospital after battling a blaze at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Wednesday, officials said.

Officials with the Houston Fire Department received reports about a fire at an apartment complex located at 3233 Magnum around 1:44 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they began battling a 211 fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out some time after arriving at the scene.

According to HFD, one firefighter was transported to an area hospital for dehydration.

Officials said all families at the apartment complex were able to self-evacuate their units. Four units were destroyed by fire and one unit was destroyed by water.

KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway was told by an HFD official that there were no working sprinklers at the apartment complex.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. HFD arson is conducting an investigation.

People are urged to avoid the area during this time.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email