HISD to introduce school security partnership on campuses as instructional year begins

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District Police Department, Houston Police Department, and Ministers against Crime, a non-denomination faith-based program, are slated to hold a news conference to discuss a new partnership that aims to increase security for students and teachers this school year.

The initiative is called Project Safe Start. A news release said the partnership will increase security on and around school campuses during the first days of the educational calendar to ensure schools and their surrounding areas remain safe.

Deputy Superintendent Richard Cruz, HISD Chief of Police Pedro Lopez, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Ban Tien, and community ministers are expected to attend the 10 a.m. event.

Be sure to watch the live stream of this event in the video player at the top of the article.