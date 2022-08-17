PHOTOS: Cleanup efforts underway after more than 420 gallons of crude oil spills into bay near Houston, officials say

A Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston pollution response crew surveys an oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Houston, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022. Sector Houston-Galveston pollution responders estimated up to 420 gallons of crude oil entered the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Sector Houston-Galveston)

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard and Texas General Land Office (GLO) are working on a pollution incident that occurred Tuesday in Tabbs Bay near Houston.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report at 10:30 a.m. Monday of oil spilling from a flow line in Tabbs Bay. Watchstanders dispatched Coast Guard pollution responders to the location, alongside representatives from the GLO.

Responders estimated up to 420 gallons of crude oil entered the water.

More than 2,000 feet of hard boom and sorbent boom have been placed around the affected areas to contain and recover oil product.

There have been no reports of impact on wildlife at this time. The cause of the pollution has been identified and the source is secure.

The Coast Guard and GLO are committed to overseeing a timely cleanup of oil to mitigate environmental impacts through coordination with partner agencies and the continued assessment of shorelines and waterways.

