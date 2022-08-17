Amber Alert: Missing 7-year-old from College Station believed to be headed toward Mexico, in ‘danger of death’

Ana Cristina Torres Medina was last seen at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Scott and White Drive.

BRYAN, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from the Bryan - College Station area.

Ana Cristina Torres Medina was last seen at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Scott and White Drive.

“Authorities believe that Ana has been taken by persons whose presence place her in danger of death or seriously bodily injury,” a news bulletin stated.

The suspects are possibly traveling in a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plate #HBY0222. The vehicle was fleeing toward the Texas/ Mexico borer.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.