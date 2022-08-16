Small businesses that use technology grow faster, profit more, and hire more workers compared to other small businesses. Those are among the key findings of a new report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
This held for women- and minority-owned businesses as well. The report finds that small businesses using technology support more than 25 million American jobs. And 83% of small businesses plan to increase their use of technology platforms in the next 2-3 years.
Jordan Crenshaw, Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss the impact of technology on small businesses in Texas.
