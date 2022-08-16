Report finds 93% of small businesses that use technology say it helps their business operate more efficiently

Small businesses that use technology grow faster, profit more, and hire more workers compared to other small businesses. Those are among the key findings of a new report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

This held for women- and minority-owned businesses as well. The report finds that small businesses using technology support more than 25 million American jobs. And 83% of small businesses plan to increase their use of technology platforms in the next 2-3 years.

Jordan Crenshaw, Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss the impact of technology on small businesses in Texas.

