METRO to get 20 electric buses after $21.6M grant from Federal Transit Administration

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has formally announced an enormous grant given to the city in efforts to progress public transportation as we know it.

According to officials, public transportation provider METRO was awarded $21,600,000 for funding new, electric buses and the infrastructure for recharge.

Turner says “this is a great day for the City of Houston, METRO, and all who ride public transportation,” adding that nearly 50% of our greenhouse gas emissions is from the transportation center.”

Alongside the mayor stood Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia.

“Electric buses have a battery capacity of 564 watts, range of 292 miles before needing a charge, dual charging flexibility, overhead, and plug-in charging at the depot, and zero emissions with all electric accessories,” Jackson Lee said.

“We’re talking about electric buses, and they will be accessible and it will truly make a METRO for all,” Garcia added.