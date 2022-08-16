Check your Capri Sun: Kraft Heinz recalls thousands of drink pouches due to possible contamination with cleaning solution

Thousands of pouches of Capri Sun juice drinks are being recalled due to possible contamination with a cleaning solution, Kraft Heinz announced Friday.

The voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages, highly popular with children, comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.

Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.

Image obtained from publicly distributed press release from Kraft Heinz company. (KPRC)

The “Best When Used By” date on the products is June 25, 2023.

The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product. The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.

Consumers who purchased these items should not consume the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards.