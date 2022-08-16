King’s Hawaiian issues voluntary recall of Pretzel buns, bites due to potential contamination

King’s Hawaiian is recalling several products after an ingredient used in the pretzel products from one of its suppliers was found to be contaminated.

HOUSTON – King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products out of caution following a recall of an ingredient used in the products from one of its suppliers, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Lyons Magnus has recalled this ingredient due to the potential for microbial contamination, including Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum, according to the FDA.

While no illnesses have been reported with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date, the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety. The recall does not impact any other King’s Hawaiian products, as no other products use this ingredient from Lyons Magnus.

King’s Hawaiian said it will resume producing all pretzel products once the company has ensured all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients.

Those who have purchased any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product. Consumers can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, if they have any questions, or to request replacement product.