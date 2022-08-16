How to avoid robocalls and text scams

Are you constantly bombarded with robocalls?

AT&T reported it is now blocking or labeling around one billion robocalls every month.

Luis Silva, AT&T Vice President/General Manager, appeared on KPRC 2+ Tuesday to offer some tips to keep your information safe.

Here are some of his suggestions:

My number one piece of advice here – get some call-blocking software. At AT&T we have the “AT&T Call Protect” app. Call Protect is a part of our cybersecurity suite known as ActiveArmor which is free for AT&T customers and blocks spam and fraud calls. But regardless of your carrier, get a good call-blocking app to reduce the number of annoying calls you get each day.

Don’t click on suspicious links, and never share personal information or provide payment over the phone.

Suspicious links: these can be sent to you via email or text and can wreak a lot of havoc if you click on them – viruses and malware can start pulling information from your personal accounts. Can look like it’s coming from a friend a coworker or a legitimate business. Never click on a link unless you know for sure where it came from and that it isn’t a scam.

Remember that legitimate agencies like the IRS or your bank will never call you and ask for your personal information over the phone. If someone calls asking for payment or personal information, tell them you’ll call them back and go to the official website and call the real number to see if there is an actual issue.

