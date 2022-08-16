Gov. Abbott, DPS launch iWatchTexas PSA to promote crime reporting system ahead of school year

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference at Uvalde High School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. On May 24, 21 people were killed, including 19 children, during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

TEXAS – The Texas Department of Public Safety and Gov. Greg Abbott have partnered to launch a public service announcement intended to promote a community reporting system as this school year begins.

According to the governor’s website, the iWatchTexas PSA will begin airing on television channels across Texas starting Aug. 17.

The PSA was made in an effort to promote the iWatchTexas program, which was created to make it easier for members of the public to report suspicious activity in the state, including criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats.

“There is nothing more important than keeping our schools and communities safe,” Abbott said. “Parents, teachers, and students deserve to feel safe and secure returning to school this fall, and who better to help spread the message about the iWatchTexas reporting system than ‘Texas Ranger’ Chuck Norris. We ask Texans to utilize iWatchTexas to report nearby suspicious activity to help our law enforcement quickly and effectively respond to any criminal, terroristic, or school safety threats. If you see something, say something and together we can protect our children, teachers, and communities.”

Back in June, Abbott instructed DPS and other educational agencies to expand and accelerate their efforts to promote reporting suspicious activity witnessed through the new system.