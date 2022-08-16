MCSO: Apartment employee in The Woodlands breaks into family’s home, climbs into bed with little girl while partially naked

Junior Sierra, 25, has been charged with with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sex offense; a first degree felony.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man was found half naked and in a child’s bedroom after breaking into a family’s apartment at the complex where he worked in The Woodlands, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The disturbing incident allegedly happened on on Aug. 9 at the Montfair at the Woodlands Apartments.

According to MCSO, deputies were dispatched to a home invasion call at the apartment complex in the 10800 block of W. Montfair Blvd.

Upon arrival, they found Sierra, who was naked from the waist-down, in a little girl’s bedroom.

Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit were brought in to investigate.

It was learned that Sierra was an employee and resident of the apartment complex.

He had broken into the family’s unit and climbed into bed with the girl with his clothes off, deputies said.

The parents heard noises and, while checking things out, allegedly found Sierra in their daughter’s room. They managed to detain him while contacting law enforcement.

Sierra was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, and authorities want to know if there are any more victims.

Anyone who have had any interactions with Sierra and believes that he may have been attempting to target you or your children in a similar fashion is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5876 or 936-760-5800. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).