HOUSTON – A 15-year-old was reportedly shot and killed during a driveby shooting in northeast Houston on Monday evening.

According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 2900 block of Brewster Street near Liberty just before 6 p.m.

Police say they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound in that location.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, however, later died.

Houston police say they do not have a suspect at this time.