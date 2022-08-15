Submit Your ‘Back 2 School’ Questions for Houston ISD

Houston – Got questions about sending your child back to school? We’re getting answers!

KPRC 2 is hosting a live panel discussion to help families in the Houston ISD prepare for the first day of school on Aug. 22. A key topic this year is campus safety, making sure the Houston ISD police department is ready if an active shooter attacks children or staff. HISD trustees voted last week to add more than $2 million in extra equipment for HISD police.

The state’s largest school district also faces challenges including a teacher shortage and the rising cost of everything from cafeteria meals to extracurriculars.

Ad

Our panel will include experts from HISD in the areas of safety, staffing, programs and student health. and health. KPRC 2 reporter Zach Lashway will moderate.

You can submit your questions for the Houston ISD in the form below:

_

Watch the ‘Back 2 School’ discussion live on our digital streaming network KPRC 2+ Wednesday at 1 p.m.