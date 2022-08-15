Scooter driver killed after being hit in Galveston, police say; Suspect being investigated on intoxication suspicion

GALVESTON – A man was reportedly killed while operating a scooter in Galveston on Sunday, according to police.

According to investigators, the crash occurred in the 5300 block of Avenue U around 7:10 p.m.

Galveston police say the man was stopped at a stop sign headed westbound on the road when a blue Nissan Altima traveling northbound ran the stop sign, striking the scooter.

The victim was said to have been ejected from the scooter, landing on the windshield of a gray Silverado which was stopped at the stop sign, headed southbound.

Galveston Fire Department and GEMS took the 49-year-old victim to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Additionally, the 88-year-old driver of the Silverado was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

Officials say they are awaiting notification to the victim’s next of kin before releasing his identity.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is also being investigated on the suspicion of intoxication.