Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?

Dashawn Celestine was shot and killed on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Ln.

HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.

According to police, on July 12 around 8 a.m., Celestine was standing beside his vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Ln. when someone fatally shot him.

No further details were provided about the shooting, but investigators want anyone who has knowledge of the crime to come forward.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.