‘People accused of violent crimes should not get any discounts’: Judge denies bail bond company’s request to block 10% minimum rule, officials say

HOUSTON – A Harris County judge has denied a bail bond company’s request to block the 10% minimum premium rule, which was passed by the Harris County Bail Bond Board, Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee announced Monday.

This is the second court that has upheld the rule’s legality and the hearing was argued by Menefee and First Assistant County Attorney Jonathan Fombonne.

“I’m glad the judge recognized that the bail bond industry’s arguments were meritless,” Menefee said in a statement. “This is an important victory for families and communities who have been affected by violent crimes, and I’m pleased with the court’s decision.”

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia gave the following statement:

“Public Safety is my priority. That’s as true now as County Commissioner as it was when I was Sheriff. We in Harris County take a comprehensive approach to protecting communities. No shortcuts. The bail industry isn’t making us safer. Bondsmen are getting rich, while those accused of violent crimes are getting out of jail. I am proud to have proposed this rule which had unanimous, bi-partisan support at Commissioners Court. People accused of violent crimes should not get any discounts while they await trial. This affects no one accused of the most minor, nonviolent offenses who would be stuck in jail because they aren’t able to pay. County Attorney Menefee’s work on this issue and the judge’s fair ruling are important to keep our communities safe.”