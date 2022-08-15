Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! District F to hold career fair with major employers in Alief on Saturday

HOUSTON – Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas will host her 2nd Annual District F Career Fair this Saturday, with more than 75 participating employers and resource groups scheduled to attend.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. 2p.m. at the Alief ISD Center for Advanced Careers, located at 12160 Richmond Ave Houston, Texas 77082.

District F residents and local job seekers throughout the Gulf Coast region are invited to attend the career fair and take advantage of opportunities to apply and interview for job openings, network with recruiters, and receive free resources to aid in their career development.

Employers such as: Amazon; Kroger; Methodist Hospital; City of Houston; Labor Finders; Sprouts; International Cooling Towers; and many more will be on hand to meet directly with job candidates. Community resource groups such as the City of Houston Community Re-entry Network Program, West Houston Assistance Ministries, and Workforce Solutions will also be onsite providing job search assistance career advancement resources.

Ad

In addition to the career fair, Councilwoman Thomas and the District F office will host a series of professional development and employment assistance events prior to the fair. These events are free to the public and include:

City of Houston Community Re-Entry Network Program

August 11, 2022 | 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

August 12, 2022 | 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library

3223 Wilcrest Dr., Houston, TX 77042

Assistance for individuals reacclimating to society with resume assistance. Gas cards, bus passes, and interview attire for program participants.

Workforce Solutions Youth Job Recruiting and Assistance

August 16, 2022 | 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

August 18, 2022 | 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library

3223 Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX 77042

Resume and interview guidance and assistance for youth job seekers.

Social Media Workshops presented by Workforce Solutions

Ad

August 20, 2022 | 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.

At the 2nd Annual District F Career Fair

Alief ISD Center for Advanced Careers

12160 Richmond Ave Houston, Texas 77082

Social media guidance on connecting with employers via platforms such as LinkedIn. Attendees of this workshop will be provided a professional headshot at no cost. (Headshots contributed by Labor Finders)