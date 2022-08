HOUSTON – The Houston Area Urban League will host a free Back 2 School Vaccination Drive and School Supply give away on Thursday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ay 5260 Griggs Road.

Families will be able to enjoy snow cones, popcorn and giveaways, according to HAUL. A $25 gift card will be give for every COVID booster and $50 gift card for the first and second shot.

