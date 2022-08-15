Football ready! Fort Bend ISD’s Mercer Stadium boasts fresh, new look after $11M in upgrades completed

FORT BEND, Texas – Fort Bend Independent School District’s Mercer Stadium now has a fresh, new look.

Updates were made to the concessions, restrooms and ticket booths on both the home and visitor sides. New turf was installed on the field and the football posts were refurbished. Accessibility upgrades were made to the stands and a ramp was installed to provide access to the field. In addition, the press box was renovated to include accessible viewing areas and an elevator was installed.

Renovations at the Mercer Athletic Complex cost nearly $11 million and were paid for with funds from the 2018 Bond.

Updates were also made to the Don Cook Natatorium and Wheeler Fieldhouse. A new fire sprinkler system was installed at Wheeler Fieldhouse and upgrades were made to the fire alarm and HVAC systems. Home and visitor restrooms, concession stands and locker rooms were renovated and the gym floor was refinished. The stands were also renovated to provide accessible seating for spectators.

The Natatorium also received improvements to its HVAC and fire alarm systems and upgrades were made to the pool filtration system and locker room flooring.

This year, Mercer Stadium will host the majority of FBISD’s home football games while Hall Stadium remains closed for renovations. For a complete schedule and ticket information, visit fortbendisd.com/athletics.