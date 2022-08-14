Uvalde families, community leaders enjoy Astros game which honored victims honored at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON – On Sunday, about a dozen charter buses carrying families and community leaders from Uvalde pulled up to Minute Maid Park to watch the Astros in action.

“It’s my first time, and I’ve been a big fan for a long time,” Former Robb Elementary Principal Mandy Gutierrez said.

“It’s a great experience! A lot of parents expressed their excitement, even me! I’ve never been down on the field. It was a big deal to be down there and see Jose Altuve signing autographs,” Berlinda Arreola, the grandmother of Uvalde shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza, said.

The game was recognized as Uvalde Strong Day to honor the 21 lives lost during the elementary school massacre back in May. The Astros are selling t-shirts to help those affected by the tragedy.

“They will never be forgotten, and it’s still in our minds,” Arreola added. “We are grateful that Mr. Crane invited us here. It means a lot to be able to come here.

It was also a chance for families to have a little fun.

“It gets our mind off things and seeing more people, more energy, and more smiles,” Jarrett Hernandez, Uvalde High School senior said.

As families continue to grieve, they are grateful for the Astros, Houstonians, and countless others who have shown them support.

“This is a big thing to come out here and have a big organization to recognize a small town and all we’ve been through. It means a lot showing the people they can get out of the small town, be around other people and have fun,” Hernandez said.

The Astros are still collecting donations for the families. If you would like to help, click here.