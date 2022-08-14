Shoplifting suspect shot by deputy after ramming into multiple vehicles while attempting to flee in Pearland, BCSO says

PEARLAND, Texas – A man who was reportedly caught shoplifting was shot by a deputy on Sunday, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call about the suspect who was allegedly stealing from a Target inside the Silver Lake Shopping Center around 10:48 a.m.

Moments later, authorities say a BCSO deputy found the suspect parked in front of a different store nearby.

According to officials, the deputy exited his patrol unit in an attempt to confront the suspect. That’s when the suspect reportedly began trying to take off, ramming multiple vehicles as he tried to flee the scene.

Witnesses at the scene say the suspect then drove directly towards the deputy, who then opened fire, striking the man.

Investigators say the suspect continued fleeing from the scene and ended up abandoning his vehicle at an apartment complex in Pearland.

The suspect was then taken to Ben Taub hospital for his injuries by his mother, where he is currently believed to be stable.

The deputy reportedly suffered a few lacerations to his arm but is expected to be OK.

Texas Rangers are working on the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 864-2392 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 460-2222.