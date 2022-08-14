84º

Man shot multiple times at apartment complex in west Harris County, HCSO says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly shot multiple times Saturday evening after being chased by the gunman at an apartment complex in west Harris County, deputies say.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place in the 14900 block of Westpark Drive.

It is unclear why the victim was being chased through the apartment complex, or what sparked the altercation with the suspect.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

