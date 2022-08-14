89º

Body believed to be missing 72-year-old woman found at Chambers County canal, authorities say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Authorities are searching for 72-year-old Bettye Robinson, missing from Anahuac (Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located a body Sunday afternoon that they believe is the missing 72-year-old woman, Bettye Robinson.

According to authorities, the body was found in the canal near Miller Street in Anahuac.

Robinson was reported missing on August 13 and was last seen leaving her son’s home at approximately 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Main Street in Anahuac.

According to Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, family members told deputies that Robinson had early onset dementia.

