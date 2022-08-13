Nearly $30K worth of hair stolen by thieves at Galleria-area wig store, owner says; Reward offered for info on 3 suspects

HOUSTON – Houston Police are investigating a hair-raising burglary involving three brazen thieves at the BeautyBHair store on Westheimer.

The thieves broke into the store located in the Galleria area last Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. and reportedly ransacked the business.

The owner said they stole more than a hundred different hair pieces worth thousands of dollars, leaving the store virtually empty.

”They took about 100 bundles of hair. They took about 40 frontals, 40 closures, and about 10 wigs. So, altogether it, amounted to $29,700 worth of all-natural hair,” the owner said.

What may be most surprising are the lengths these burglars went to in order to get into this place.

They scaled high fences, complete with barbed wire over and over again during a 30-minute crime spree as they threw their stolen loot into a nearby parking lot.

”On top of all of that, they went to the back of the store, and they literally bent a steel door in half to get inside,” the owner said.

The owner is now offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for anyone with information on the three wig burglars.

He said he is making it his mission to get them off the street before they rob another hard-working store owner.

”We have to catch these guys,” he added.

If you would like to help the owner of this wig store raise money to boost that reward offer, click here to donate on his GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information on these three thieves is asked to call investigators with the Houston Police Property Crimes Division.