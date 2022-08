Motorcyclist dies after bike reportedly goes off I-10, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has reportedly died after the motorcycle he was on reportedly went off an interstate near Fifth Ward on Friday.

According to Houston police, the motorcyclist was reportedly traveling westbound on I-10 near the Gregg Street exit around 7 p.m.

Initial details were limited, however, the motorcyclist’s body was reportedly found nearby, off the interstate.

