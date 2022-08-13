Bomb squad cleared after responding to scene at retail store in north Harris Co., HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad unit say the scene has been all clear after they responded to an unattended, suspicious item at a retail store on Saturday.

According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place at 3450 FM 1960 W.

The address comes back to a Walmart grocery store.

Officials were reportedly called to the scene after a suspicious package was left unattended in a parking lot.

That item has since been deemed safe by deputies.

It is unclear if the items investigators found were explosive, or what prompted the bomb squad to be called.