Bomb squad cleared after responding to scene at retail store in north Harris Co., HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad unit say the scene has been all clear after they responded to an unattended, suspicious item at a retail store on Saturday.
According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place at 3450 FM 1960 W.
The address comes back to a Walmart grocery store.
Officials were reportedly called to the scene after a suspicious package was left unattended in a parking lot.
That item has since been deemed safe by deputies.
It is unclear if the items investigators found were explosive, or what prompted the bomb squad to be called.
All clear at FM 1960 W scene. The suspicious item has been deemed safe. There’s no risk to the public. Thanks to our terrific Bomb Squad, K-9, and patrol deputies. PIO is on scene. #HouNews https://t.co/y1nx3UNFlJ— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 13, 2022