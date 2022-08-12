Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ here

KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season.

KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, gave an update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program also explored the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.

KPRC 2 meteorologists also answered viewer questions live during the show, bringing their decades of experience to the table to offer perspective on weather conditions as hurricane season ramps up in August and September.

Watch “Forecasting Change” below.

An updated Hurricane outlook:

KPRC 2's weather team explains the science behind the “dirty” and “clean” sides of a hurricane

Coastal erosion, high tide flood risks in Galveston:

KPRC 2's Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley reports on coastal erosion and elevated predictions for high tide flood risks in Galveston. KPRC 2 Investigator Robert Arnold digs into efforts to preserve the coastline and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Houston drought conditions:

Meteorologist Anthony Yanez interviews our state climatologist about the status of drought conditions around Houston. Investigator Mario Diaz gets farmers’ perspectives on the drought’s impacts and how it trickles down to consumers.

How local farmers are contending with drought:

Meteorologist Khambrel Marshall shows the green solutions local farmers are using to outsmart the drought.

Heat mapping Houston:

Heat mapping Houston and finding natural solutions to cool off the city with Meteorologist Justin Stapleton. Plus, Meteorologist Caroline Brown reports from Lake Travis where the drought has lowered lake levels.

Panel discussion with former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett:

- The KPRC 2 weather team is joined by former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett for a panel discussion to answer viewer-submitted weather questions.

KPRC 2′s weather team answers viewer questions:

The KPRC 2 weather team is joined by former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett for a panel discussion to answer viewer-submitted weather questions.

