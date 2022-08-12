Suspected pipe burst prompts evacuation at high-rise condo in River Oaks, officials say

HOUSTON – Residents at The Royalton, a high-rise condo in River Oaks, have been evacuated due to a suspected pipe burst, according to Houston Public Works.

The Houston Fire Department responded to an automated alarm at the condo, which is located at 3333 Allen Parkway, on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Royalton said water was found flowing through the lobby and the floor had buckled due to the significant water main break. A wall was also structurally damaged. HFD notified PWE Water Department and the City Building Department. The residents were evacuated and the elevators were reportedly out of service. Firefighters assisted the residents and checked each floor to ensure all had been safely evacuated from the building. Currently, residents are being allowed in to retrieve medication or other important stuff.

On Friday, officials with Houston Public Works said they have sent a structural engineer on site to inspect the integrity of the building after the incident.

They said the pipe burst does not involve a water leak from the city’s water system.

The Houston Fire Department is leading the investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story.