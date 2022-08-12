Man killed by girlfriend during domestic violence incident in north Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a woman fatally shot her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident in north Harris County Thursday.

Deputies received reports of a shooting at The Park at Cumberland Apartment Complex located at 505 Cypress Station Dr. around 5:45 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they located the victim, who has been identified as Odarrius Broden, 26, lying on the front porch of an apartment, HCSO said. Broden was reportedly unresponsive and bleeding from the head.

Broden’s 21-year-old girlfriend told deputies Broden came to her apartment, argued with her and physically assaulted her. The girlfriend locked Broden out of her apartment and he forced her front door open, shattering the frame, investigators said. Deputies said the girlfriend fired one warning shot and as they stood in the doorway continuing to argue, she fired a second shot at Broden, which killed him.

Deputies said emergency medical personnel with ESD11 responded to the scene and pronounced Broden dead.

Homicide and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and continued the investigation. Investigators interviewed neighbors and reviewed surveillance video from the apartment complex. The girlfriend reportedly provided investigators with a statement.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has decided to have the case referred to a grand jury.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100.