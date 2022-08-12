92º

Major highway in Montgomery Co. closed after acid spill, HAZMAT crews say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Montgomery County OHSEM (Montgomery County OHSEM)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Officials in Montgomery County say a hazardous material call has shut down a major highway on Friday.

According to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency, the incident took place on FM 1314 at Old Houston Road.

Authorities say several fire departments were called to help with the spill, which is believed to be acid.

HAZMAT crews are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Clean-up is expected to last for the next few hours.

