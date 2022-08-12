Do you recognize this man? Hospital needs help locating patient’s family

Do you recognize this man? Hospital staffers say he has identified himself using three different names, one being Jose Barrientos.

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann Hospital – Texas Medical Center is seeking help to locate the family of a male patient.

The man was brought to the hospital by EMS personnel on March 5 after he was involved in an incident at a local establishment.

Hospital personnel said the patient is Hispanic and has no tattoos, but did arrive with a healed surgery site to the left side of his head. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

The patient has referred to himself as Jose Sanchez, Jose Tejeda Barrientos and Abelio Tejeda Barrientos. He says he was born on Oct. 8, 1984, making him 37 years old, although he has said he is 42 or 43 years old. He also said he has never been married.

The man said he has been in the United States for 14 years and is originally from San Rafael, Honduras, by way of Guatemala, on a work visa. He has also mentioned spending time in El Salvador.

Anyone who has knowledge of this patient is encouraged to contact Memorial Hermann Hospital – Texas Medical Center at (713) 704-3219.