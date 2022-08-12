92º

Back to school anxiety: What triggers it and how parents can help

KPRC 2 Staff

Leslie Taylor, a child psychologist with UTHealth Houston, appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss how to calm your kid’s nerves.

We are counting down to the first day of school and most districts in our area head back over the next two weeks.

If you have anxious kids, it’s never too late to talk about how they’re feeling.

The psychologist offered parents these strategies to help combat their kiddos’ back to school anxiety.

  1. Get your child familiar with their new schedule before school starts
  2. If anxiety is related to campus safety, talk about what lockdown drills might look like
  3. Be mindful of your child’s sleep schedule
  4. If you stay calm, your child is more likely to stay calm
  5. Reward them for facing their fears

For more of Taylor’s insights, watch the video at the top of the page.

