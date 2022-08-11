Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ tonight at 7 p.m. on KPRC 2

KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season.

KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, will update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program will also explore the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.

KPRC 2 meteorologists will also answer viewer questions live during the show, bringing their decades of experience to the table to offer perspective on weather conditions as hurricane season ramps up in August and September. The live discussion will continue on our digital streaming network, KPRC 2+ at 8 p.m.

Watch “Forecasting Change” on TV or in the video player below on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Forecast newsletter emailed every morning as you’re starting your day. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.