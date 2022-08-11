Spencer Solves It: Special bicycle giveaway to local refugees

Houston – Twenty members of KPRC 2 Insider are invited to join Bill’s Brigade and help with one of the biggest Spencer Solves It efforts yet.

On Monday, Aug. 15, Insiders will help assemble approximately 100 bicycles alongside KPRC 2 staff members and on-air personalities for refugee children who fled with their families from Afghanistan one year ago.

These families were forced to leave everything they own and everything they know when Kabul fell to the Taliban last August.

They were brought here by the U.S. government to protect their lives, because many of them had helped U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Together with Walmart and Interfaith Ministries of Houston, KPRC 2 and members of KPRC 2 Insider hope to help these children be kids again.

Bicycles built on Aug. 15 will then be distributed to families on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

If you’ve ever wanted to help a large group of incredibly deserving children who have had their lives torn apart, this is your chance.

Volunteer space is limited. If you’re a KPRC 2 Insider and want to help on Monday, please use the link below to learn more and to register.