PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Severe weather rolls through the Houston area

Storm Clouds moving into Garwood. Hope we get some rain out it.
Pins User
Love that we are FINALLY getting rain, but when lightning strikes, take cover! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #Westside #Katy #MattyDontPlayThat
Pinpuller
Storm rolling in like a freight train
David Schlichtemeier
The storm was a comin!
David Schlichtemeier
Spooky!
The Barretts
Off 45.& Kuykendall
caz
Grand Mission Estates, Richmond, TX
Pabriny,Pabriny Thornton
Rain clouds approaching Fulshear
Raymond Brouillard
Tonight’s sky before the rain from Evia on Galveston Island
JDReyes,jdreyes10
Thunderstorm clouds rolling in..
caz
SarahEmmerson79
Crazy storm in Katy!! But boy we all needed it!!
Mikeheadley
Riding the storm out at Hermann Park
Sam Olivares
Hopefully this is a bite and no bark.
Katie
Heavy rain and wind in Aldine
Sam Olivares
Neat view with railroad bridge.