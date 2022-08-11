76º

PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Severe weather rolls through the Houston area

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston weather
roy.williams2@outlook.com

Storm Clouds moving into Garwood. Hope we get some rain out it.

Garwood
Pins User

Love that we are FINALLY getting rain, but when lightning strikes, take cover! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #Westside #Katy #MattyDontPlayThat

Richmond
Pinpuller

Storm rolling in like a freight train

Houston
David Schlichtemeier

The storm was a comin!

Houston

Posted by KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon on Wednesday, August 10, 2022
David Schlichtemeier

Spooky!

Houston
The Barretts

Off 45.& Kuykendall

Houston
caz

Grand Mission Estates, Richmond, TX

Richmond
Pabriny,Pabriny Thornton

Rain clouds approaching Fulshear

Richmond
Raymond Brouillard

Tonight’s sky before the rain from Evia on Galveston Island

Galveston
JDReyes,jdreyes10

Thunderstorm clouds rolling in..

Houston
caz
Richmond
SarahEmmerson79

Crazy storm in Katy!! But boy we all needed it!!

Katy
Mikeheadley

Riding the storm out at Hermann Park

Houston
Sam Olivares

Hopefully this is a bite and no bark.

Pecan Grove
Katie

Heavy rain and wind in Aldine

Houston
Sam Olivares

Neat view with railroad bridge.

Richmond

