Parents arrested on child endangerment charges after drugs, other illegal items found inside home where 8-year-old boy lived, deputies say

HOUSTON – Four people have been arrested and charged after deputies say drugs and other illegal items were found inside a home where an 8-year-old boy lived.

On Aug. 9, deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way.

During the search, deputies found several ounces of crystal methamphetamine, other drugs, drug paraphernalia, a stolen vehicle, a stolen gun, a large cache of identification cards and instruments used to make identification cards and credit cards.

The homeowners, identified as Dustin and Kassee Tavares were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and endangering a child. Their bond is set at 30,000.

Deputies said a constable canine located two males, identified as Stuart Latham and Nicholas Beal hiding under a batt of insulation deep in the attic. They both were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Their bail is set at $40,000.

The 8-year-old boy who was found inside the home was taken to Child Protective Services.