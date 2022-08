Motorcyclist killed after hitting vehicle in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist has died after hitting a vehicle in north Harris County Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

It happened in the 14500 block of Smith Road near Old Humble Road.

According to HCSO, the motorcyclist hit another vehicle and the rider was killed.

Deputies are investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.