City of Houston becomes 1st US city as candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly Cities

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will join UNICEF USA President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis Thursday to announce the city’s recognition as a candidate in the Child Friendly Cities Initiative.

According to a news release, UNICEF’s Child-Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI) uses the framework of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child to build a roadmap for establishing safer, more just, equitable, inclusive, and child-responsive cities and communities around the world.

“We are incredibly excited and humbled to gain this national distinction. Much work has been done and much more will be done to ensure that all youth are afforded the opportunity to have a seat at the table and a viable voice in the decisions being made in Houston,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “This process has been a city-wide effort and we look forward to continuing our work with UNICEF.”

Since its inception, CFCI has been adopted in over 3,000 municipalities in 40 countries.

Ad

Friday, August 12 is International Youth Day.