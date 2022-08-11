FBI searching for 2 men wanted for robbing PNC Bank in Navasota

NAVASOTA – The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and the Navasota Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the two men who robbed a PNC Bank.

On Nov. 2, 2021, investigators said the two men robbed the PNC Bank located at 603 E. Washington Avenue in Navasota.

Officials said one of the armed and masked suspects leaped over the bank’s counter and robbed the bank teller while the other suspect stayed in the lobby area. The suspect in the lobby, according to officials, knocked over an elderly customer and then robbed her of her personal belongings.

Investigators said the duo ran away with an undisclosed amount of money through the woods and into a field behind the bank where they sped off in a 2009 Honda Accord.

The suspects are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s, according to several witnesses.

The suspect who wore the ski mask is described as being 5′10″ to 6′0″ tall and of medium build. Witnesses say he wore a black ski mask, a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, sneakers, and black gloves.

The second suspect was described as being about 5′4″ tall with a slim build. Witnesses said he wore a gray mask, a baseball hat, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers and black gloves. They also said he had extremely large, black eyes.

If you have any information about the location of any of the wanted individuals, please contact Grimes County Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day by calling (936) 873-2000 or online at p3tips.com. You can remain anonymous and do not have to give your name. Your information could earn you a cash reward. Reward offers are only for information called into Grimes County Crime Stoppers that leads to the wanted individuals’ arrest by law enforcement.

2 men wanted for robbing bank in Navasota (FBI Houston Division)

