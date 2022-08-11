CUTE PHOTOS 😍: Houston seniors receive surprise visit from pet wolves

HOUSTON – The Houston senior living community at Proveer at Northgate had an exciting day when two wolves came to visit them for pet therapy day.

On July 19, Senior Care Scouts, a local company that helps seniors find proper housing, brought the two wolves named Scout and Sasquatch to visit.

Staff members at Northgate said the seniors had a wonderful time petting and getting to know the two wolves.

Pet therapy for seniors, also known as Animal Assisted Therapy, is a technique that uses animals to interact with seniors for numerous reasons to help improve their quality of life. Studies show that just 15 minutes spent bonding with an animal promotes hormonal changes within the brain.

Seniors get visit from pet wolves (Proveer at Northgate)

