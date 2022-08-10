What does the SCOTUS decision on school prayer mean for schools?

This year the Supreme Court has handed several historic rulings, including one related to school prayer. What effect will that ruling have on the upcoming year?

Chalkbeat Reporter Matt Barnum appeared on KPRC 2+ Thursday to discuss his reporting on this subject. For his insights, watch the full interview in the video player at the top of the page.

Read Barnum’s full story here.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization that covers education issues in America.

