Pilot rescued after plane fighting wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston, officials say

POLK COUNTY – A pilot is injured after a plane crashed in Lake Livingston Tuesday afternoon while responding to wildfires in Polk County.

The Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed around 5 p.m. after the Texas A&M Forest Service was requested to assist with the wildfires in the Corrigan, Texas area.

The Lone State State Incident Management team said the pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore.

Due to the crash, Trinity River Authority (TRA) enacted an ordinance to close a portion of Lake Livingston.

“Due to the aircraft incident that occurred on Lake Livingston today, 8/9/22, the Trinity River Authority is enacting its Ordinance 020AAAA and prohibiting access to the immediate area on Lake Livingston surrounding the US HWY 190 W causeway, as well as several boat ramps, for a period of 24 hours. Closed boat ramps will have traffic cones restricting access. Do not remove cones to gain access.

This action is for public protection as well as preservation of the accident area for investigation.

TRA is taking this action at the direction of County and State Emergency Management officials.”

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more information.