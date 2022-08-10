Man out on bond accused of shooting man, woman at apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say

Jerel R. Banks, 21, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a double shooting in southwest Houston, police said.

Jerel R. Banks, 21, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

On June 30, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9955 Buffalo Speedway around 3:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Blake Deon Davenport shot multiple times and a woman injured as well.

Investigators said Davenport confronted Banks about breaking into his vehicle, an argument started and Banks pulled out a gun and shot Davenport. The woman allegedly went to help Davenport and fired her own gun at Banks, but police said Banks took off running and fired a shot back at the woman, hitting her in the leg.

Davenport was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Banks was arrested on Aug. 5. Investigators said he was out on a felony bond at the time of the shooting.