Man fatally shot by neighbor after altercation in northwest Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after being shot by his neighbor in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 7900 block of Terra Canyon around 4 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was shot after an altercation and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

